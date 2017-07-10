(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
July 10 Norsk Hydro Asa
* Norsk hydro: hydro acquires sapa to create a global
aluminium champion
* Orkla and Norsk Hydro have entered into an agreement
whereby Hydro is to purchase Orkla's 50% interest in Sapa
* Sapa enterprise value NOK 27 billion ($3.24 billion)
* Accretive to earnings and strong cash generation from sapa
from day 1
* Synergies of nok 200 million per year, mainly related to
remelt and recycling
* Transaction will be financed through cash positions and
issuance of bonds in norwegian and international markets, and
will be temporarily funded by committed undrawn credit lines
* Committed to retain its investment grade rating and a
robust balance sheet
* Hydro will maintain its dividend policy of returning 40
percent of net income over cycle, with nok 1.25 per share seen
as a floor in 2017.
* Purchase price will be paid in cash at completion,
adjusted for net debt and normalized working capital
* Sapa will enable us to assume global leadership, establish
a platform for growth, and provide responsible operations and
sustainable solutions for future low-carbon economy
* Is now confirming its position as world's leading
integrated aluminium company and transaction reinforces our
strategic direction
($1 = 8.3422 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)