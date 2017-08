RPT-CORRECTED-BRIEF-United Bank For Africa reports FY group pretax profit 90.64 bln naira (March 24)

(Corrects currency unit throughout to billion from million; also corrects amount in first bullet point to 165.2 billion naira from 16.2 million naira)

March 27 (Reuters) - United Bank For Africa Plc:

* FY ended Dec 2016 group net interest income 165.2 billion naira versus 133.6 billion naira year ago

* Fy profit before income tax 90.64 billion naira versus 68.45 billion naira year ago

* Proposed final dividend of 0.55 naira per share Source: bit.ly/2nMK1JK Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)