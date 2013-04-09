FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-EU tax commissioner urges Austria to follow Luxembourg on bank transparency
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 4 years

RPT-EU tax commissioner urges Austria to follow Luxembourg on bank transparency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to detach from unrelated snaps)

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission welcomed what it called Luxembourg’s openness to automatic exchange of information about bank accounts in the country, warning that Austria would find itself in an “unsustainable” position if it did not follow its example.

“I very much welcome Luxembourg’s new openness to automatic exchange of information, even if it is long overdue,” Algirdas Semeta, the European commissioner in charge of tax policy, said in a statement to Reuters.

“The spotlight is now on Austria. If it continues to resist this inevitable progress towards greater transparency, it will find itself in a lonely and quite unsustainable position.” (Reporting By John O‘Donnell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.