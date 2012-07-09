FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreigners buy Philippine shares in latest week-Nomura
#Financials
July 9, 2012 / 4:41 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Foreigners buy Philippine shares in latest week-Nomura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeating to fix formatting) Foreign buying and selling in seven Asian equities markets for the week ended July 6

FOREIGN INVESTMENT (US$MLN)

1-week 4-week 13-week YTD 2011 Asia ex Japan 2,270 1,960 (10,293) 18,993 (14,372) India 736 1,096 156 9,251 230 Indonesia 179 104 (891) 449 1,274 Japan (134) (1,602) (5,031) 12,339 21,712 Korea 12 64 (4,494) 5,571 (7,341) Philippines 771* 987 1,331 1,789 1,327 Taiwan 288 (294) (5,733) (214) (9,680) Thailand 284 2 (662) 2,148 (183) * Note: Net foreign buying included USD652mn shares sold by SMC PM to Master Year Ltd, a foreign-owned company.

Source - Nomura International (HK) Ltd. Quantitative Research

