RPX Corp says buys Rockstar Consortium patent assets

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Patent risk management company RPX Corp on Tuesday announced a major deal to buy out the bulk of the assets owned by patent consortium Rockstar, formed by Apple Inc and other major technology firms in 2011 following the bankruptcy of Nortel Network Corp.

The deal is for about 4,000 of the 6,000 patents the consortium purchased from Nortel for about $4.5 billion. The group includes Microsoft Corp, Sony, Blackberry and Ericsson.

Last year, the consortium sued Google and several handset manufacturers whose phones operate on Google’s Android operating system, which fiercely competes with Apple mobile products.