UPDATE 1-Insurer R&Q's investment arm boosts profit

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British specialist insurer Randall & Quilter reported a 17 percent rise in annual profit, helped by stronger returns from its insurance investments unit, and said it had agreed to buy insurer Trimac Acceptance for $2.7 million in cash.

R&Q, which buys “run-off” insurers that no longer write new business and also offers claims management services to the industry, made an adjusted pretax profit of 8.8 million pounds ($14.1 million) last year, up from 7.5 million in 2010, it said on Thursday.

The improvement reflected a stronger performance from its flagship insurance investments business, where operating profit rose 12 percent.

R&Q, led by co-founder Ken Randall, said it aimed to boost capital efficiency by integrating Trimac, which has been in run-off since 1996, into its own Bermuda-based captive insurance business.

R&Q shares, traded on the London Stock Exchange’s junior AIM market, closed at 112.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at about 56 million pounds. The stock has climbed 18 percent since the start of the year.