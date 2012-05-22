R.R. Donnelley to buy Edgar Online for $70.5 mln

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. printing services company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co said it would buy financial data provider Edgar Online for about $70.5 million, including debt, to expand its digital offerings.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of the year.

The deal value includes $1.092 per common share, assumption of debt and payment of an amount equal for the redemption of preferred shares.

EDGAR Online has provided XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) services to R.R. Donnelley’s Financial Services offering since 2008.