FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
R.R. Donnelley to buy Edgar Online for $70.5 mln
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

R.R. Donnelley to buy Edgar Online for $70.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. printing services company R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co said it would buy financial data provider Edgar Online for about $70.5 million, including debt, to expand its digital offerings.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of the year.

The deal value includes $1.092 per common share, assumption of debt and payment of an amount equal for the redemption of preferred shares.

EDGAR Online has provided XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) services to R.R. Donnelley’s Financial Services offering since 2008.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.