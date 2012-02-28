FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-RR Donnelley sells $450 mln in notes
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 10:50 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-RR Donnelley sells $450 mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co on
Tuesday sold $450 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million.  	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: RR DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY	
	
AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 8.25 PCT    MATURITY    03/15/2019   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD 8.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/13/2012   	
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 688 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

