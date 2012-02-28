New Issue-RR Donnelley sells $450 mln in notes

Feb 28 (Reuters) - R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co on Tuesday sold $450 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RR DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY AMT $450 MLN COUPON 8.25 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 8.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/13/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 688 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS