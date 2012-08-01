FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RR Donnelley 2nd-qtr profit beats Street
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 11:20 AM / 5 years ago

RR Donnelley 2nd-qtr profit beats Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - RR Donnelley & Sons Co posted a second-quarter profit that beat estimates as the printing services firm kept a tight lid on costs.

Net income attributable to the shareholders rose to $88.8 million, or 49 cents per share, for the second quarter from $12.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 49 cents per share.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $2.53 billion.

Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 43 cents per share, on revenue of $2.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also forecast full-year revenue of between $10.40 billion and $10.50 billion. Analysts were expecting $10.47 billion.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company closed at $12.12 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.