FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RRJ Capital buys $350 mln stake in China Everbright International
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2013 / 4:20 AM / 4 years ago

RRJ Capital buys $350 mln stake in China Everbright International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Private equity firm RRJ Capital, founded by former Goldman Sachs dealmaker Richard Ong, has paid $350 million for a stake in waste-to-energy company China Everbright International Ltd , according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

China Everbright International earlier announced plans to raise HK$3.66 billion ($472.02 million) by issuing 430 million new shares at HK$8.52 each.

RRJ bought 318.36 million of the shares, or 7.85 percent of China Everbright’s issued share capital, according to the filing. On Friday, the shares were trading down 1.3 percent at HK$9.45.

China Everbright is RRJ’s second bet on China’s waste recycling industry, as the country’s government seeks to tackle chronic pollution.

In October, RRJ invested $33 million in China-focused water treatment company SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd with China sovereign wealth fund CIC..

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.