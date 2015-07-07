FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RSA appoints Towergate interim CEO Scott Egan as chief financial officer
July 7, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

RSA appoints Towergate interim CEO Scott Egan as chief financial officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc said on Tuesday it had appointed Scott Egan, interim chief executive of insurance broker Towergate, as its new chief financial officer.

The insurance sector veteran, who has held roles at Brit Insurance, Zurich Financial Services, Norwich Union and Aviva, is expected to join the company in the fourth quarter, RSA said in a statement.

RSA Chief Executive Stephen Hester described Egan’s appointment as “another positive step to building a strong and valuable RSA”.

In a separate statement, Towergate said Mark Mugge would assume the role as group chief financial officer and continue to serve as chief operating officer, pending the recruitment of a new COO.

The imminent arrivals of other senior executives, including incoming CEO David Ross, remain on track.

Egan will earn an annual salary of 525,000 pounds and will also receive one-off awards to compensate for remuneration that he will forfeit as a result of leaving Towergate, RSA said.

Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Pamela Barbaglia

