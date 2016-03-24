FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RSA chief Stephen Hester earned $3.5 mln in 2015 -annual report
March 24, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

RSA chief Stephen Hester earned $3.5 mln in 2015 -annual report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA’s chief executive, Stephen Hester, earned 2.47 million pounds ($3.49 million) in 2015, a rise of 17 percent from a year earlier, according to the company’s annual report, published on Thursday.

The former RBS boss was brought in two years ago to turn the loss-making company around. RSA made an operating profit of 523 million pounds last year.

Zurich Insurance ditched a 5.6 billion pound takeover plan for RSA in September, due to problems in its own business. Hester has said RSA has received no bid approaches since then.

The bonus element of Hester’s salary rose by 24 percent, to 1.16 million pounds, the report showed. ($1 = 0.7073 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)

