UPDATE-Insurer RSA boosted by emerging markets growth

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA said it had made a good start to 2012, driven by growth in emerging markets, particularly Latin America, and demand for household and pet insurance in the UK.

Britain’s biggest commercial insurer said its first-quarter net written premiums had risen by 5 percent from the previous year to 2.2 billion pounds ($3.6 billion), with all regions delivering good growth.

Net written premiums in emerging markets rose by 20 percent to 281 million pounds.

RSA said it expects to deliver a combined operating ratio (COR) - claims and expenses as a percentage of sales, a key measure of profitability for insurers -- of better than 95 percent in 2012.

It also said it expects investment income of around 500 million pounds this year.

“We have made a good start to the year, building on the organic growth momentum generated in 2011,” RSA Chief Executive Simon Lee said in a statement on Thursday.