RSA paid outgoing CEO Haste 2.8 mln stg for 2011

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA paid its former chief executive Andy Haste, who stepped down last year after eight-years at the helm, a total of 2.77 million pounds ($4.4 million) for 2011, the company said in its annual report on Tuesday.

Haste’s pay represented an increase of around 27 percent from his 2010 remuneration of 2.18 million pounds.

RSA said that it paid outgoing finance director George Culmer, who will become the new finance boss of part-nationalised British bank Lloyds in May, a total of 703,000 pounds - down from 1.15 million in 2010.

Haste launched an overhaul of RSA after taking over in 2003, selling off underperforming life insurance units and ring-fencing the group from potentially crippling asbestos-related claims in the United States.

Simon Lee, who had previously run RSA’s international divisions, replaced Haste as the company’s chief executive last year.

Lee was paid a total of 1.15 million pounds for 2011, up from 935,000 pounds in 2010.