FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RSA Insurance sells its stake in Thailand insurer Syn Mun Kong
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 19, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RSA Insurance sells its stake in Thailand insurer Syn Mun Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc :

* Disposal

* It agreed and completed sale of its 21.75 pct holding in Thailand insurer Syn Mun Kong to Leapfrog Thailand Holdings Ltd and Mindo Asia Investments Ltd

* RSA received cash consideration of 36 mln stg

* This transaction continues excellent momentum of our announced disposals in 2014

* Expected to result in a gain on sale of approximately 22 mln stg and an addition to group’s tangible net assets of approximately 19 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.