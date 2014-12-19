BRIEF-RSA Insurance sells its stake in Thailand insurer Syn Mun Kong

Dec 19 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc :

* Disposal

* It agreed and completed sale of its 21.75 pct holding in Thailand insurer Syn Mun Kong to Leapfrog Thailand Holdings Ltd and Mindo Asia Investments Ltd

* RSA received cash consideration of 36 mln stg

* This transaction continues excellent momentum of our announced disposals in 2014

* This transaction continues excellent momentum of our announced disposals in 2014

* Expected to result in a gain on sale of approximately 22 mln stg and an addition to group's tangible net assets of approximately 19 mln stg