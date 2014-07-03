RSA Insurance sells business in China for 71 million pounds

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Rsa insurance group plc - announces sale of its business in china for £71m Rsa insurance group plc - reached agreement to sell sun alliance insurance (china) limited (`rsa china`) to swiss re corporate solutions Rsa insurance group plc - transaction is expected to result in a gain on sale and an addition to group`s tangible net assets of approximately £26m Rsa insurance group plc - we are continuing to evaluate further non-core disposals, some of which we expect to agree during 2014