RSA Insurance sells business in China for 71 million pounds
July 3, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

RSA Insurance sells business in China for 71 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Rsa insurance group plc - announces sale of its business in china for £71m Rsa insurance group plc - reached agreement to sell sun alliance insurance (china) limited (`rsa china`) to swiss re corporate solutions Rsa insurance group plc - transaction is expected to result in a gain on sale and an addition to group`s tangible net assets of approximately £26m Rsa insurance group plc - we are continuing to evaluate further non-core disposals, some of which we expect to agree during 2014

