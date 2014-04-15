FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RSA appoints emerging markets head as chief operating officer
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

RSA appoints emerging markets head as chief operating officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA has appointed its emerging markets chief to the new role of chief operating officer to oversee sales of non-core businesses as the company shores up a weakened balance sheet.

In a statement on Tuesday, RSA said Paul Whittaker, currently chief executive of emerging markets, will become COO from May 1.

“This role reflects our new strategy and will provide essential co-ordination and focus for the successful delivery of the self-help measures underway to recapitalise the business,” Group Chief Executive Stephen Hester said.

RSA is seeking to raise up to $2.7 billion in capital, around half of which will come from disposals and money saved by scrapping its dividend with the rest put up by shareholders in a rights issue earlier in April. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott. Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.