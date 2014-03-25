FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Troubled RSA launches 773 million pound rights issue
March 25, 2014

Troubled RSA launches 773 million pound rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Troubled British insurer RSA set out its plans for a fully underwritten rights issue on Tuesday, to raise 773 million pounds ($1.27 billion) to restore its capital position.

RSA, which reported a 244 million pound pretax loss for 2013 after it suffered an accounting scandal at its Irish business and large weather-related claims, said it would launch a 3 for 8 rights issue at 56 pence per share.

The price is a discount of around 40 percent on the closing price of Monday. ($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

