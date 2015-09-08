FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RSA to sell Latam operations to Colombia's GrupoSura for $617 mln
September 8, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

RSA to sell Latam operations to Colombia's GrupoSura for $617 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Ltd said it would sell its Latin American operations to the insurance arm of Colombia’s GrupoSura for about 403 million pounds ($617 million) in cash.

RSA, which itself has received a friendly takeover offer from rival Zurich Insurance, said the deal announced on Tuesday was expected to be significantly positive for its capital ratios on all measures on completion. (bit.ly/1VK6pLv) ($1 = 0.6528 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
