FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich CEO says any acquisition must hit return target - paper
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

Zurich CEO says any acquisition must hit return target - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group, which is weighing a bid for British rival RSA, requires any acquisition to return 10 percent of the capital employed, the insurer’s chief executive said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

The CEO of the Zurich-based insurer didn’t comment on the specifics of its acquisition plans or on any RSA bid, but said any deal must meet the return requirements.

“If not in the first year of the acquisition, then after a short, foreseeable time,” CEO Martin Senn was quoted as saying on Finanz und Wirtschaft’s website.

Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.