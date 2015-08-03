Zurich CEO says any acquisition must hit return target - paper

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group, which is weighing a bid for British rival RSA, requires any acquisition to return 10 percent of the capital employed, the insurer’s chief executive said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

The CEO of the Zurich-based insurer didn’t comment on the specifics of its acquisition plans or on any RSA bid, but said any deal must meet the return requirements.

“If not in the first year of the acquisition, then after a short, foreseeable time,” CEO Martin Senn was quoted as saying on Finanz und Wirtschaft’s website.