FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-RSA Insurance appoints Towergate Insurance's Egan as CFO
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-RSA Insurance appoints Towergate Insurance's Egan as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc appointed Towergate Insurance’s Scott Egan as group chief financial officer, replacing Richard Houghton, who announced his departure in February.

Egan will also serve as an executive director and is expected to join RSA in the fourth quarter.

He is currently interim CEO at British insurance broker Towergate, which sold itself to creditors in early February as part of a deal to slash its debt pile by nearly two-thirds.

RSA has core operations in the UK, Scandinavia, Canada, Ireland, and Latin America. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.