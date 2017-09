May 12 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc named Nathan Williams as group underwriting director, effective June 1.

Williams, who has worked at RSA for over 10 years, was previously chief underwriting officer of RSA Scandinavia.

Williams, who will report to group Chief Operating Officer Paul Whittaker, replaces David Coughlan. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)