FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RSA Q1 net written premiums dip 1 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2016 / 6:31 AM / a year ago

RSA Q1 net written premiums dip 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Net written premiums at insurer RSA fell 1 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier as a result of disposals, it said on Thursday, though operating profits for the quarter were strong and ahead of expectations.

The general insurer, best known in Britain for its More Than brand, posted net written premiums at constant exchange rates of 1.575 billion pounds ($2.29 billion), following the sale of businesses in Brazil, Colombia and Russia.

The company did not disclose its Q1 operating profits.

“The external environment is challenging, characterised by slow growth, competition and volatile financial markets,” chief executive Stephen Hester said in a statement.

Zurich Insurance last year abandoned a 5.6 billion pound ($8.22 billion) takeover bid for the firm.

RSA posted a 9 percent rise in tangible equity to 3.1 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6888 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.