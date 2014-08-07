FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RSA posts H1 pretax profit 69 mln stg
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

RSA posts H1 pretax profit 69 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - UK insurer RSA posted an interim pretax profit of 69 million pounds ($116.20 million) on Thursday and said it was making good progress in stabilising its financial health after a year of upheaval following problems at its Irish unit.

RSA said interim tangible equity was 2.6 billion pounds, up from 1.7 billion at the end of December, although net written premiums fell 3.9 billion pounds, down 9 percent or 3 percent on a underlying basis.

It added that the tangible equity to premium ratio of 33 percent against 19 percent at end-December, and that it was planning to restart its dividend at the full-year results. ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Richa Naidu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.