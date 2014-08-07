RSA posts H1 pretax profit 69 mln stg

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - UK insurer RSA posted an interim pretax profit of 69 million pounds ($116.20 million) on Thursday and said it was making good progress in stabilising its financial health after a year of upheaval following problems at its Irish unit.

RSA said interim tangible equity was 2.6 billion pounds, up from 1.7 billion at the end of December, although net written premiums fell 3.9 billion pounds, down 9 percent or 3 percent on a underlying basis.

It added that the tangible equity to premium ratio of 33 percent against 19 percent at end-December, and that it was planning to restart its dividend at the full-year results. ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Richa Naidu)