FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RSA posts small rise in net written premiums, says low rates hurting
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

RSA posts small rise in net written premiums, says low rates hurting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British insurance company RSA posted a 1 percent year-on-year rise in net written premiums in the first quarter, although it warned lower interest rates and currency moves were hitting its business.

The company, which provides personal and commercial general insurance, said it took in a net 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) of premium income in the three months to end-March, with operating profit boosted by a series of disposals.

The company said in a statement on Thursday that net attributable profits were “a little ahead of our plans and included anticipated disposal gains”. Tangible net equity during the period was 3 billion pounds, versus 2.9 billion at year-end.

“Lower interest rates and currency moves in our key territories continue to have adverse impacts, whilst insurance markets remain competitive,” Chief Executive Stephen Hester said in the statement.

RSA said its preparation for the introduction of new European solvency rules was on course and its capital ratios were up slightly compared with the year end, in line with its expectations.

$1 = 0.6560 pounds Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.