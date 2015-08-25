FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zurich Insurance says has understanding with RSA on valuation
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 25, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

Zurich Insurance says has understanding with RSA on valuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group and RSA Insurance have reached an understanding on how to value the British insurer that Zurich has proposed to buy for 550 pence per share, or 5.6 billion pounds ($8.83 billion), a Zurich spokesman said.

“This is our proposed price based on our assumptions and pending certain conditions,” he said after news of the tentative all-cash offer emerged on Tuesday.

“There is common understanding by both companies on valuation and also on the readiness in principle of the RSA board to recommend that its shareholders accept a possible offer at this level,” he added.

$1 = 0.6342 pounds Reporting by Paul Arnold, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.