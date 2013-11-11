FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RSA more cautious with M&A after Ireland probe
#Market News
November 11, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

RSA more cautious with M&A after Ireland probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of insurer RSA said a profit warning following a probe over claims and finance functions at its Irish unit may affect future plans for acquisitions.

“The hit we’ve taken means while our capital positions remain strong, they are not as flexible as they were pre hit and we will be judicious in our approach to mergers and acquisitions going forward,” Chief Executive Simon Lee said in a conference call with analysts on Monday.

Lee was speaking to analysts after the group announced it had commissioned an independent review of its financial and regulatory reporting processes in Ireland.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Houghton said the company is examining “the booking of large losses within claims and the timing of the recognition of earned premiums,” dating back at least two years.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.