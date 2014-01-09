FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RSA seeking legal advice on Deloitte audits after Irish troubles
January 9, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

RSA seeking legal advice on Deloitte audits after Irish troubles

Chris Vellacott

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA will be seeking legal advice on possible action related to audits of the group carried out by Deloitte before financial irregularities emerged at its Irish arm.

“The board has considered this matter. We will take appropriate external advice to see what our course of action might be,” RSA’s Chief Financial Officer Richard Houghton told Reuters on Thursday.

Houghton added that RSA’s chairman Martin Scicluna who is running the firm since the departure of its chief executive in December has excluded himself from board discussions on the matter because of his former role as a partner at Deloitte.

“Because of Martin’s previous professional relation with Deloitte and to avoid any suggestion of conflict, Martin has and will exclude himself from all board discussions regarding Deloitte,” Houghton said.

Deloitte did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

