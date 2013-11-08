Insurer RSA suspend execs of Irish unit pending inquiry

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance said on Friday it had suspended the top executive of its Irish business while it investigates issues in the unit’s claims and finance functions identified during a routine internal audit.

The insurer said Chief Excutive Philip Smith, Chief Financial Officer Rory O‘Connor and claims director Peter Burke had been suspended.

It said no findings had been made against any individuals at this time, but as a result of these issues it estimated that its 2013 operating result would be 70 million pounds ($112 million)lower than current market expectations.