Irish central bank still examining RSA issues

DUBLIN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ireland’s central bank is likely to be examining issues related to British insurer RSA in the country for several months to come, it said on Thursday.

RSA said a review of its businesses by accountants PwC concluded accounting irregularities at the company were confined to its Irish business and did not amount to a group-wide problem.

“The Central Bank’s examination of these issues is likely to continue for some months to come and it is unlikely to be in a position to comment further until that process is complete,” the regulator said in a statement.