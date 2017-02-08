LONDON Feb 8 British insurer RSA has
strengthened its capital base above its target range with a deal
to dispose of a book of mainly asbestos-related insurance
policies, the firm's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
RSA, best known in Britain for its More Than insurance
brand, signed a deal to dispose of 834 million pounds ($1.04
billion) of legacy insurance liabilities - policies that are
closed to new customers - through a reinsurance deal with Enstar
Group, the firms said late on Tuesday.
"It's going to help earnings, it's fantastic for capital and
it reduces risk," Scott Egan said of the deal, for which RSA
paid an insurance premium of 799 million pounds.
Egan also told Reuters the deal was the final leg in the
firm's restructuring plan, started in 2014 by chief executive
and former RBS boss Stephen Hester.
The reinsurance, which will be followed by a legal transfer
of the business to Enstar, means RSA has to set aside less
capital against the risk of future claims, adding around 17-20
percentage points to the insurer's solvency ratio, a measure of
its financial strength.
European Union solvency rules introduced in Jan 2016 require
insurers to set aside sufficient capital to cover underwriting,
investment and operational risk.
A 100 percent ratio is the minimum amount of capital
required by regulators, but most insurers seek to be above those
levels.
Egan said the disposal took RSA's ratio above its 130-160
percent target range, but declined to give more detail. Capital
improvements will be used to retire debt in 2017, RSA said in a
statement.
Panmure Gordon analyst Barrie Cornes said the disposal of
the "book of nasties" made the investment case for RSA clearer.
Cornes retained his "hold" rating on the stock but increased his
target price to 600 pence from a previous 575 pence.
RSA's shares were up 1.9 percent at 597.75 pence at 1158 GMT
on Wednesday, valuing the group at 6.1 billion pounds ($7.6
billion). At the same time the Stoxx Europe 600 insurance sector
index was up 0.3 percent.
A plan in 2015 by Zurich Insurance to buy RSA for
5.6 billion pounds ($7 billion) fell through due to problems in
Zurich's business.
($1 = 0.8008 pounds)
