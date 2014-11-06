RSA insurance premiums fall on soft markets

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA said premiums fell due to soft markets and its ongoing restructuring plans.

Net written premiums of 5.7 billion pounds ($9.12 billion) were down 9 percent, the company said in a trading statement on Thursday.

Tangible equity, the company’s measure of net assets, rose to 2.9 billion pounds in the third quarter from 2.6 billion in the previous quarter.

Announced disposal proceeds for the year to date to end-September were 740 million pounds and further disposals are targeted over the next 12 months, RSA said. (1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Nishant Kumar)