RSA H1 pretax profit beats forecast as Zurich circles

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA, subject of a potential takeover bid by Swiss rival Zurich Insurance, on Thursday posted forecast beating pretax profits of 288 million pounds ($449.83 million).

Zurich has said it is weighing a potential cash bid for RSA, exected to top $8 billion, but earlier on Thursday said it did not want to overpay.

RSA’s pretax profit for the six months to June 30 beat a company supplied consensus forecast for 235 million pounds, and compares with 69 million pounds in the first half of 2014 and 275 million pounds for the whole of 2014.

RSA said it reinstated its interim dividend at 3.5 pence a share, against a forecast 3.4 pence.

It said in a trading statement it remained confident in meeting its medium-term performance targets.

RSA, which is in the early stages of a turnaround under ex-RBS boss Stephen Hester, said it hoped by year-end to have “substantially completed” its restructuring and disposals. ($1 = 0.6402 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)