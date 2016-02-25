FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer RSA 2015 operating profit jumps to $730 mln
February 25, 2016 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

Insurer RSA 2015 operating profit jumps to $730 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA posted a 2015 operating profit of 523 million pounds ($728.33 million), up 43 percent on a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

Analysts in a company-supplied forecast had expected an operating pre-tax profit of 481 million pounds.

Net written premiums totalled 6.8 billion pounds, down 3 percent but in line with forecasts.

“In 2015, we delivered both value and risk reduction from successful disposals, Solvency II approval and a positive UK pension agreement,” chief executive Stephen Hester said in a trading statement.

“The Group’s strategic restructuring will complete in 2016 as remaining contracted disposals close.”

RSA, best known in Britain for its More Than insurance brand, published an end-2015 solvency capital ratio of 143 percent under new European capital rules, and set a target ratio of 130-160 percent.

A solvency ratio of 100 percent means that an insurer has set aside enough capital to meet underwriting, investment and operational risks.

The firm had a combined ratio of 96.0 percent, against a forecast 97.1 percent. A level below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit.

RSA said it would pay a final dividend of 7 pence and total dividend of 10.5 pence, compared with a forecast of 10.4 pence. It paid a total dividend of two pence in 2014. ($1 = 0.7181 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

