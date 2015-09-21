FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RSA says Zurich ends deal discussions, July, August trading has been positive
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

RSA says Zurich ends deal discussions, July, August trading has been positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British insurer RSA said on Monday that Zurich Insurance had ended discussions over a possible 5.6 billion pound ($8.7 billion) offer for the company, but said July and August trading had been positive.

Zurich earlier said it had abandoned its proposed bid, first mooted in July, after forecasting a loss in its general insurance business in the third quarter.

RSA said Zurich had confirmed that its due diligence findings were in line with the Swiss insurer’s expectations and they had not found anything that would have prevented them from proceeding with a transaction on the terms announced on August 25.

Investor Cevian Capital, RSA’s top shareholder, was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.6437 pounds Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.