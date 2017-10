LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group PLC : * Net written premiums up 5% * Operating profit of £684M (2011: £727M); * Igd surplus of £1.2BN * Underwriting result flat at £375M * Expecting to achieve 10-12% roe in 2013 * Recommendation to rebase dividend.final dividend of 3.90P * Board anticipates similar percentage reduction in 2013 interim dividend * Combined operating ratio of 95.4% (2011: 94.9%) * Investment income of £515M (2011: £579M * Source text