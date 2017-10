LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group PLC : * Net asset value up 5% in the quarter to 112P per share * Net written premiums up 5% to £2.3BN * Reported premium growth of 7 percent in 3 months to end March * Says confident in ability to achieve return on equity target of 10-12%. * Says igd surplus is strong at £1.3BN; coverage remains at 1.9 times. economic

capital surplus of £1.2BN * Investment portfolio totalled £14.9BN at 31 March 2013, up 4% on 31 December

2012