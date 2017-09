LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group PLC : * Net written premiums up 7% on constant exchange rate basis to £4.7BN * Underwriting result up 26% at £188M * Post tax earnings up 24% to £190M * Better than 95% combined ratio expected despite material adverse weather in

Canada * Return on equity of between 10% and 12% expected in 2013 * Profit before tax £250M * Operating result £339M