Nov 28 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group PLC : * RSA Ireland receives resignation of CEO Philip Smith * Resignation is effective immediately * Continue to work constructively with the CBI on this investigation. * No severance payment has been made to Mr Smith. * RSA has today commenced the search for a new CEO in Ireland. * In the interim Adrian Brown continues to operate as acting CEO of RSA Ireland * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here