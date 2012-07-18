FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-RSA to take 50 mln stg UK rain, floods hit
#Financials
July 18, 2012

UPDATE 1-RSA to take 50 mln stg UK rain, floods hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Wet June UK weather cost RSA some 40 mln stg

* July in UK losses 10 mln stg to date

* Italy earthquakes in May cost group around 35 mln stg

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - RSA, Britain’s biggest commercial insurer, expects to take a hit of at least 50 million pounds ($78 million) from the recent heavy rainfall and flooding in the UK, it said on Wednesday.

“Following the wettest June on record in the UK ... the net loss across the group’s UK household, motor and commercial property portfolios from last month’s adverse weather is estimated to be around 40 million pounds,” the company said in a statement.

“Current expectations are that the impact of the continued rainfall experienced to date in July will be around 10 million pounds.”

Record rainfall over the last three months has brought repeated flooding to parts of Britain, prompting warnings from analysts that insurers may miss profit targets because of a surge in claims.

RSA also said it expected losses related to two earthquakes in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy in May to come in at around 35 million pounds.

The insurer, best-known in Britain for its More Than home and motor insurance brand, said it continued to deliver a strong underwriting performance across its portfolio despite the weather hit.

Assuming a more normal level of weather losses in the second half, RSA said it expected its combined operating ratio for the full year to be better than 96 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
