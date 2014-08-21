FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-RSA to sell insurance business in Singapore, HK to Allied World
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-RSA to sell insurance business in Singapore, HK to Allied World

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* Rsa announces £130m sale of operations in singapore and hong kong

* Rsa will receive aggregate consideration of approximately £130m payable in cash

* Transaction to sell the insurance business of each of its branches in singapore (rsa singapore) and hong kong (rsa hong kong) to allied world assurance company, ltd (allied world).

* Transactions are expected to result in a gain on sale of approximately £110m and an addition to the group’s tangible net assets of about £95m

* Each transaction is expected to complete during the first half of 2015 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.