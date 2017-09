June 23 (Reuters) - RSE Ventures is teaming up with Qatar to buy a 35.5 percent stake in the holding company that owns Formula One in a $7 billion-$8 billion deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The owner of U.S. football team Miami Dolphins is looking to acquire the stake from buyout group CVC Capital Partners Ltd. (Reporting by Freya Berry in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)