FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UPDATE 1-Qatar, RSE teaming up to buy stake in Formula One - source
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Qatar, RSE teaming up to buy stake in Formula One - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - RSE Ventures is teaming up with Qatar to buy a 35.5 percent stake in the holding company that owns Formula One in a $7 billion-$8 billion deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

RSE, which owns U.S. football team Miami Dolphins, is looking to acquire the stake from buyout group CVC Capital Partners Ltd.

CVC owns a 35.5 percent stake in F1, which is headed by billionaire Bernie Ecclestone.

Dieter Hahn, chairman of the supervisory board of German sports marketing media group Constantin Medien is also involved with the investment consortium, the source said, although Reuters could not immediately verify what his precise involvement was.

“The key to unlocking this deal is that under Bernie, F1 doesn’t do much TV rights marketing. Hahn will help with that,” the source said.

Goldman Sachs is working with CVC on the deal, while JP Morgan is working with the buyside investors.

CVC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Dieter Hahn could not be reached for comment. JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.