LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King
and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics
in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain
operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous
antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.
Restaurant Brands International Inc said it intends
to switch to chicken raised without the use of antibiotics
important to human medicine in the United States and Canada by
the end of 2018. More specific details of the plan, released as
part of the company's first sustainability report, were not
immediately available.
Human infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose a
grave threat to global health and are estimated to kill at least
23,000 Americans each year, although a recent Reuters
investigation found that many infection-related deaths are going
uncounted.
Some 70 percent of antibiotics vital for fighting infections
in humans are sold for use in meat and dairy production. Medical
researchers have concerns that overuse of those drugs on farms
may diminish their effectiveness in fighting disease in humans.
As You Sow, a non-profit shareholder advocacy group,
withdrew a shareholder resolution calling for reduced antibiotic
use in Restaurant Brands' meat supply following its commitment
on chicken.
"This is great news for modern medicine and for long-term
shareholder value," said Austin Wilson, Environmental Health
Program Manager at As You Sow.
McDonald's Corp, Wendy's Co, KFC and
Chick-fil-A are among the other companies that have made
commitments to reduce the use of antibiotics in the poultry they
buy.
