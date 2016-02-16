FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burger King/Tim Hortons owner posts fourth-quarter profit
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Burger King/Tim Hortons owner posts fourth-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc , the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with year-ago loss, on strong demand for products such as Nutella pockets, grilled wraps and chicken fries.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was $51.7 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $510.8 million, or $2.50 per share, a year earlier. The year-ago quarter was hurt by merger costs. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

