FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Owner of Burger King/Tim Hortons posts jump in profit
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 11:05 AM / in a year

Owner of Burger King/Tim Hortons posts jump in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of Burger King and the Tim Hortons coffee and doughnut chain, reported a more than eight-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders jumped to $90.9 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $11 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a $27.4 million charge related to the merger of Burger King and Tim Hortons. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.