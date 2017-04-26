FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Burger King owner Restaurant Brands revenue rises 8.9 pct
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 4 months ago

Burger King owner Restaurant Brands revenue rises 8.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc , the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported an 8.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it opened more restaurants.

The company's net profit attributable to shareholders was $50.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, largely unchanged from $50 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share was unchanged at 21 cents.

Oakville, Ontario-based Restaurant Brand's total revenue rose to $1 billion from $918.5 million. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

