Bertelsmann places up to 2 million RTL shares

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - German media conglomerate Bertelsmann said it was selling up to 2 million shares in RTL, or up to 1.3 percent of the broadcaster’s share capital, that were not taken up by investors during a stake sale in April.

Bookbuilding will start immediately, Bertelsmann said in a statement on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint bookrunners on the transaction.

Privately-owned Bertelsmann is cutting its stake in RTL to 75 percent from 92.3 percent as it looks to fund growth as well as an overhaul of its business to catch up with rapidly-changing markets. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)