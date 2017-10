FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - RTL Group said its parent company Bertelsmann is considering reducing its stake in Europe’s largest broadcasting group.

“The Board of Directors of RTL Group has been informed that Bertelsmann is considering a reduction of its shareholding in RTL Group through a capital market transaction, while maintaining a qualified majority of approximately 75 percent,” the broadcaster said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)