RTL Group re-IPO price range narrowed to 54-56.50 eur/shr
April 29, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

RTL Group re-IPO price range narrowed to 54-56.50 eur/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Broadcaster RTL Group are likely to be sold at 54-56.50 euros ($70.35-$73.60) apiece, the lower end of the previous price range that its parent Bertelsmann has offered to sell for, two people familiar with the procedure told Reuters on Monday.

RTL Group said earlier this month that its parent would offer shares in RTL in a planned secondary placement for between 54 and 62 euros.

The offer period has been running from April 18 until Monday with Tuesday, April 30 slated as the first day of trading.

$1 = 0.7676 euros Reporting by Arno Schuetze,; Writing by Ludwig Burger; editing by Harro ten Wolde

